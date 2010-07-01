Rhythm august

THE BIG FOUR ON THE BIRTH OF THRASH DRUMMING

Hot on the heels of thrash's big four - Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax - sharing a stage together for the first time ever last month, we speak to the men behind the beats that defined a ground-breaking genre. We chart the birth of thrash and get the lowdown from Lars Ulrich, Dave Lombardo, Shawn Drover (you can see his verdict on the issue below) and Charlie Benante on double bass, blast beats and much, much more.

INTERVIEWED

Josh Freese on the return of Devo

Andy Burrows discusses solo project I Am Arrows

Dion Dublin and Karl Brazil (Feeder/Robbie Williams) talk drummer fitness

Bob Armstrong reflects on the switch from top drummer to top teacher

GEAR REVIEWS

Mapex Horizon Drum Kit

Ludwig Element Lacquer Series Power Drum Kit

Meinl Byzance Cymbals

Soultone Cymbals

Toontrack Electronic EZX Software

Mic Holders

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Playalong tracks featuring Gaslight Anthem, 30 Seconds To Mars and Vanessa Carlton

Video lessons

Learn to play like Steve Gadd, Jose Pasillas and Peter Erskine

Exclusive guest lesson from Johnny Jenkins (Lily Allen, The Streets)

WIN

Bag yourself a Mapex Fastback snare drum

You can also win tickets to Sonisphere festival worth £630!

All this and more in the August issue of Rhythm, on sale 6 July.