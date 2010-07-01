Pick up Rhythm's August issue and you'll find…
THE BIG FOUR ON THE BIRTH OF THRASH DRUMMING
Read more: Toontrack Drums of Destruction EZX
Hot on the heels of thrash's big four - Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax - sharing a stage together for the first time ever last month, we speak to the men behind the beats that defined a ground-breaking genre. We chart the birth of thrash and get the lowdown from Lars Ulrich, Dave Lombardo, Shawn Drover (you can see his verdict on the issue below) and Charlie Benante on double bass, blast beats and much, much more.
INTERVIEWED
Josh Freese on the return of Devo
Andy Burrows discusses solo project I Am Arrows
Dion Dublin and Karl Brazil (Feeder/Robbie Williams) talk drummer fitness
Bob Armstrong reflects on the switch from top drummer to top teacher
…and more
GEAR REVIEWS
Mapex Horizon Drum Kit
Ludwig Element Lacquer Series Power Drum Kit
Meinl Byzance Cymbals
Soultone Cymbals
Toontrack Electronic EZX Software
Mic Holders
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks featuring Gaslight Anthem, 30 Seconds To Mars and Vanessa Carlton
Video lessons
Learn to play like Steve Gadd, Jose Pasillas and Peter Erskine
Exclusive guest lesson from Johnny Jenkins (Lily Allen, The Streets)
WIN
Bag yourself a Mapex Fastback snare drum
You can also win tickets to Sonisphere festival worth £630!
All this and more in the August issue of Rhythm, on sale 6 July. Or you could order your copy from www.Myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.