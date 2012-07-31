Tangible FX iMoov

iMoov transmits MIDI CCs for remote control of plug-in parameters or anything else that receives MIDI, via waving your iDevice around in the air.

The interface is well designed, making set-up straightforward, though the Learn button doesn't seem to serve any purpose; in our testing, just having the Controller active constantly sent the selected CC out for assignment. Each of the three axes works over 180°, movement can be limited to a certain range, and the MIDI Stop sends a specified value when the controller is turned off.

A couple of in-app purchases (£0.69 each) grate. Custom MIDI enables switching between pitchbend and MIDI CCs, and specifying of CC numbers and MIDI channels; Scale MIDI lets you set maximum and minimum MIDI CC values for each movement. We think they should be rolled into the main app, even if it means putting the price up.