You can now load your Akai Force, MPC X and MPC Live projects into Ableton Live

One of the biggest USPs of Akai’s Force, MPC X and MPC Live products is that you can produce music on them without the need for a computer.
However, there are going to be times when you need the flexibility that only a desktop-based DAW can provide, so we’re pleased to be able to report that, thanks to a couple of firmware updates, all of the aforementioned products now offer Ableton Live Set Export functionality.
The transition from MPC/Force to Live is said to be seamless, so you can easily continue to develop your tracks in Ableton’s software. Other features of the new firmware - version 2.6 for the MPCs and version 3.0.3 for the Force - are listed below.
Both updates will be available this month from the Akai Professional website.
New in MPC Firmware 2.6
- Grid Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit.
- Step Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.
- Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.
- All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.
New in Force firmware 3.0.3
- Grid Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in Clip Event/Region editors.
- Step Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.
- Functionality to export all clips or export a single clip - users can now export the clips in their Force project to audio, MIDI or MPC Pattern files.
- Matrix Mode enhancements - Users can now copy, paste, create and delete clips from the Matrix mode.
- Convert to Keygroup function - On a Drum track, users can quickly convert a sample assigned to a pad into a Keygroup track so they can play the sample chromatically.
- Improved external keyboard support for scales selected in Force.
- New Step Sequencer Mode - Mono Lanes, perfect for single line melodies and basslines.
- Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.
- Force now works as an audio interface in Computer Mode.
- All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.