You can now load your Akai Force, MPC X and MPC Live projects into Ableton Live

One of the biggest USPs of Akai’s Force , MPC X and MPC Live products is that you can produce music on them without the need for a computer.

However, there are going to be times when you need the flexibility that only a desktop-based DAW can provide, so we’re pleased to be able to report that, thanks to a couple of firmware updates, all of the aforementioned products now offer Ableton Live Set Export functionality.

The transition from MPC/Force to Live is said to be seamless, so you can easily continue to develop your tracks in Ableton’s software. Other features of the new firmware - version 2.6 for the MPCs and version 3.0.3 for the Force - are listed below.

Both updates will be available this month from the Akai Professional website.

New in MPC Firmware 2.6

Grid Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit.

Step Automation - Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.

Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.

All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

New in Force firmware 3.0.3