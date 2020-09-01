Yamaha’s new PSR models promise to ‘raise the bar’ in the portable home keyboard market

While many of us crave the latest analogue reboots and next-gen digital synths, the truth is that there’s still a big market out there for ‘home keyboards’, and Yamaha is still more than happy to cater to it.

Which brings us to the new PSR-E373 and PSR-EW310, which promise to “raise the bar in portable keyboard technology and performance”. Both come with touch-sensitive keyboards and a new LSI tone generator, which should make them play and sound better than the predecessors.

The PSR-E373 has 61 keys, while the PSR-EW310 comes with 76. The LSI engine, meanwhile, provides 622 instrument voices. You can also stack two voices using the Dual Voice feature, while the Super Articulation Lite Voices feature means that you can replicate the playing techniques used for specific instruments.

Players can also select DSP effects and there are the obligatory Smart Chord features that enable you to play complex chords with just a single finger.

The PSR-E373 and PSR-EW310 are expected to be available in October 2020 from Yamaha dealers.