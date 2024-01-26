NAMM 2024: Yamaha adds five new finishes to its affordable Rydeen series drum sets, "Perfect for any beginner or intermediate player who is not willing to compromise on quality"

Who says that entry-level drums need to be limited on finish options? Not Yamaha, as the Japanese giant has just pulled the curtain on five new finishes — three glitter options and two solid colours — for its Rydeen series, which further fly in the face of its price tag.

Joining the list of colour options for 2024 are Orange Glitter, Turquoise Glitter and Champagne Glitter, alongside Gloss Pale Blue and Sky Blue (see the gallery below), and the new finishes will be available across the Rydeen line-up.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha) (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha’s Rydeen series shells are 6-ply, 100% poplar, with bass drum-mounted toms (Yamaha CL940LB ball clamp tom holders included), and make use of Yamaha’s standard-sized 22.2mm hardware, making attachment of additional Yamaha hardware accessories easy.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Rydeen kits are available in two five-piece configurations (bass drum, 2x rack tom, floor tom and matching snare drum) with a standard 22”x16”, 10”x7”, 12”x8” 16”x15” and 14”x5.5” setup, or a smaller-sized version with a 20”x16” bass drum and 14”x13” floor tom.

Each bass drum is fitted with a P3-style head for pre-muffled bass drum sound straight out of the box, and the bass drums also include matching-finish, inlaid hoops on both sides.

For more information on Yamaha Rydeen drums, visit the Yamaha website.