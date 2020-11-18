Yamaha launches three DTX6 Series electronic drum sets

It's been a while since we last saw an electronic drum set from Yamaha - so much so that we couldn't include the Big Y in our 2020 polls! But today the brand has unveiled the new DTX6 Series: a triple-whammy of configurations aimed at "all drummers who need a compact kit and want to have fun, play like a pro and easily transfer their skills to acoustic drums."

The line-up is available in three configurations, and each one is centred around the new DTX-PRO module with a number of upgraded features to the pads.

Yamaha DTX PRO module

Yamaha DTX PRO (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha describes the DTX-PRO module as a "next-generation" sound module, boasting over 700 sounds arranged into 40 preset kits, along with slots for 200 user kits. But what Yamaha seems most proud of is its 'Kit Modifiers'. These are essentially control knobs on the module, which allow you to alter ambience (captured in the same studio as the sampled sounds), compression and other effects in real-time.

Talking of effects, each instrument has its own EQ, compressor, transient-shaper and insert effect, while each kit has ambience, two additional effects, a compressor and master effect, as well as a global EQ that can be applied across all kits.

Also on-board are the built-in metronome, offering 30 different click sets, with a number of sub-division and accent options, plus Yamaha has included 10 training functions and 37 'training songs' to help you develop your timing. You can record your performances into the module, but the DTX PRO is also compatible with Yamaha's popular free Rec 'n Share app.

In terms of connectivity, there are 14 trigger inputs, an aux-in and flexible headphone routing as well as USB which functions as both an audio interface (mobile compatible) and data connection for updating/transferring samples.

Yamaha DTX6 Series kits

Yamaha DTX6K3-X (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha DTX6K3-X

Starting at the top, there's the DTX6K3-X, which features Yamaha's TCS (Textured Cellular Silicone) pads - as found on Yamaha's high-end electronic drum sets - on the snare (eight-inch) and toms (seven-inch). In addition to this, there's the new KP90 kick drum pad which is 7.5 inches in diameter, and uses multi-layered cushioning to produce a bass drum pad that Yamaha says "Makes you want to play more."

Cymbal-wise, the DTX6K3-X is equipped with three triple-zone PCY-135 13-inch cymbal pads, giving you two crashes and a ride, plus there's the 13-inch RHH135 hi-hat pad, which mounts to a traditional hi-hat stand for even greater realism.

Yamaha DTX6K2-X (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha DTX6K2-X

In the middle of the DTX6 range is the DTX6K2-X kit. Here, you get many of the same features as the DTX6K3-X: three-zone, TCS snare pad, three-zone cymbal pads and KP90 kick drum pad, plus the RHH135 hi-hats. However, the tom pads are swapped for rubber pads.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha DTX6K-X

The entry-level kit in the DTX6 range is the DTX6K-X. Being the most affordable, this configuration comes with one 10-inch crash cymbal pad (which is still choke-able), the same TCS snare/rubber tom pad configuration as the DTX6K2-X, and the hi-hats are a 10-inch pad controlled with a separate pedal rather than a hi-hat stand.

The Yamaha DTX6 Series is shipping now, priced at $2420, $2020 and $1360 respectively.