XILS-Lab has loaded some classic synth filters into its Ring'X multi-effect plugin

XILS Lab is putting some of its synth modelling expertise into its latest multi-effect plugin, Ring'X, which enables you to load up effects of your choice, in any order, and includes classic synth filters.

(Image credit: Xils-Lab)

Ring'X uses a 6-slot 'Effect Ring' that lets you load up its processors. These include Analog Filter, which is modelled on the filter used in the early-'80s Elka Synthex, and has five filter types (two low-pass, a high-pass, and two band-pass).

Another filter is also based on a classic synth module - Analog 18db is modelled on the self-oscillating filter from the legendary EMS VCS3. Other modules are more standard effects and include Chorus, Delay, Distortion, Parametric EQ (with three bands, each selectable from six standard filter types), Phaser and Reverb.

(Image credit: XILS-Lab)

Usefully, each effect has four modulation points with source and destination menus, and there's both step and locator-based sequencing for modulating effects - either independently or sync'd to your DAW.

There are other input follower modules, too. Transient detects those present in the input signal, and can be set so each peak triggers a simple envelope. A Detection module does the same with sibilance, while a Gate module removes parts of the input signal below a set threshold.

Ring'X, it seems, is a plugin that was born out of user demand, according to XILS-lab CEO Xavier Oudin. Mind you, he does then use the dreaded 'Swiss Army Knife' comparison, too.

“For a number of years, customers have been asking me to create an effect featuring filters extracted from our synthesizers,” he says. “This idea grew into providing a sort of Swiss Army Knife-style tool capable of sculpting audio with modulation, all fully independent of its content, and also able to create any kind of de-esser and transient shaper with far more possibilities than standard effects.”

There's more information an a demo at the XILS-Lab website, and more short videos of the effect in action at the company's YouTube channel. Ring'X is available now for the introductory price of €69 (regular price €179) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.