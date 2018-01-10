Win your copy of Cableguys' HalfTime plugin in Computer Music 252

No matter what style of electronic music you make, creative timestretching effects are essential. But the hassle of processing audio on your DAW’s timeline can interrupt your studio workflow – which is why Cableguys’ ingenious new effect is so damn useful!

Scoring 10/10 in Computer Music issue 251, HalfTime (PC/Mac, VST/AU) is a creative effects plugin for instant ‘slow-down’ and half-speed effects. Load up the plugin on a channel, punch the big Power button, and your signal will be pitched down to half speed, all in real time!

For more creative tweaks, three speed modes are available: 2x, 1.5x and 4x. Introduce the effect gradually by applying a Fade In or Out of up to 16 bars. Adjust Loop Length for customisable rhythms. Apply the effect to only a specific frequency range with the Band section. And generate unique blends with the dry/wet Mix control.

