You might not be able to afford the new Rhodes MK8, but you could win a “stunningly beautiful” limited-edition model

The new Rhodes MK8 electric piano looks like a lovely thing, but we don’t think we’re going too far out on a limb when we say that you probably can’t afford one. Prices start at $9,450/£8,244 , which is just a smidgen above most people’s ‘new keyboard’ budget.

There could be a solution, though - albeit one that will require a fair amount of luck on your part if it’s going to work.

Rhodes today announced that it’s working on a super-limited-edition version of the MK8 that celebrates 75 years of Rhodes history. Just 10 of this model - the MK8/75AE - will be made, and the very first one is the prize in a competition.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what the MK8/75AE will look like, but we are assured that it will be “stunningly beautiful” and feature analogue bucket brigade effects and premium customised design tweaks. It’s set to be revealed, detail by detail, on social media.

The good news is that the competition is already open, though - you can enter on the Rhodes website.

The company has also posted another video from its recent London launch event, this time featuring Omar performing Little Boy. Check it out below.