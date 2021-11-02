Rhodes MK8 electric piano price confirmed, and you might want to sit down

As promised, Rhodes has opened its virtual doors and started taking pre-orders for its forthcoming MK8 electric piano.

We might as well address the elephant in the room right away: the MK8 isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s expensive - $9,450/£8,244-level expensive, to be precise. And that’s for the ‘entry-level’ version with no customised colour options or effects.

A fully pimped-out version (with effects, a smoked transparent hood and a walnut bottom shell) will set you back £10,578.

If that’s not enough to have you running for the hills (or possibly towards a digital stage piano), then you can be reassured that each MK8 will be built to order by the “Rhodes master craftsmen”, who can make around 50 of the things a month.

This means that only around 500 pianos will be built per year, so if you do want one, we’d advise you to get your order in sharpish. This can be done either by paying a 20% deposit, or shelling out the full amount (in which case the stand will be thrown in for free).

All specifications will be confirmed with customers before the build commences - you’re entitled to a full refund until this point.