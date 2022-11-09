Who is the best session drummer of 2022?

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: If nailing takes in the studio was easy we’d all be doing it. But, in fact, to ace a session it takes a deep understanding of feel, time and the requirements of the song. Not to mention the ability to communicate with producers and get the job done efficiently.

2021 WINNERS (Image credit: Future) Best session drummer 2021

Drummers create the bedrock upon which most hit songs are built, and this selection of players are the absolute best in the world at that job.

When the mics are on and the track is cued, who has the skills to deliver a clean take? Place your vote below.

Voting closes at midnight on 22 November, and we'll be revealing our first MusicRadar Award winners later this month.