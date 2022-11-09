Who is the best session drummer of 2022?

By MusicRadar Team
published

Which drummer delivers rhythmic perfection in the studio?

MusicRadar Drum awards headers
(Image credit: Future)

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: If nailing takes in the studio was easy we’d all be doing it. But, in fact, to ace a session it takes a deep understanding of feel, time and the requirements of the song. Not to mention the ability to communicate with producers and get the job done efficiently.

2021 WINNERS

Ash Soan

(Image credit: Future)

Best session drummer 2021

Drummers create the bedrock upon which most hit songs are built, and this selection of players are the absolute best in the world at that job.

When the mics are on and the track is cued, who has the skills to deliver a clean take? Place your vote below.

Voting closes at midnight on 22 November, and we'll be revealing our first MusicRadar Award winners later this month.

MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.