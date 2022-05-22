Welcome to Synth Week 2022

SYNTH WEEK 2022: Synth Week is our annual celebration of all things electronic, synthetic, slider-laden and dial-covered. If it’s got knobs on the top, keys on the front and a power cable hanging out of the back then we’re here to tell you all about it.

And it’s not just hardware that rattles our rig. We’re all about virtual synths, plug-ins, DAWs and more, each delivering mighty music making power while living large inside your laptop.

So if you’re into making music – be it pop, dance, techno, EDM, chillwave, synthwave, dubstep, dnb or any and every mash-up in between – then this one is especially for you.

We’ve created a whole page of synth goodness – our Synth Week 2022 hub – which contains all our great Synth Week content. And we’ve filled it with features that’ll both educate and entertain as we dip back into synth history’s prestigious past, while informing and inspiring you to make great new music with all the latest on the greatest digital doo-dats.

Look for the synth week flag on our stories as your guarantee of hi-tech greatness.

So, whether you’re in the market for new gear, striving to find out more about the classics, looking for tips and tricks for your next tracks or simply after a great read about the music you love, we’ve got it all lined up right here, all week long.

So clear the diary, bookmark this tab and stick around on the most synth-packed page on the ‘net.

Welcome to MusicRadar Synth Week 2022 – May 23rd to 27th.

