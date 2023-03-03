Herbie Hancock pays tribute to jazz legend Wayne Shorter, who has died aged 89: “He is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence”

By Ben Rogerson
( Keyboard Magazine )
published

Saxophonist played with Miles Davis and Art Blakey and co-founded Weather Report

Wayne Shorter
(Image credit: Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to Wayne Shorter, the legendary jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer, who has died at the age of 89.

Shorter’s CV reads like a who’s who of jazz greats. He was part of Miles Davis’s second great quintet, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and jazz fusion outfit Weather Report, which he co-founded.

He was also known for his solo recordings, particularly those made in the ‘60s for Blue Note Records. Indeed, 1964’s Speak No Evil is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz albums of all time.

Shorter was also a frequent Joni Mitchell collaborator, appearing on 10 of her studio albums between 1977 and 2002, and played a lengthy solo on the title track of Steely Dan’s 1977 album, Aja.

Fellow musicians have been quick to pay tribute to Shorter. Herbie Hancock said on Twitter (opens in new tab): “Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth.

"As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera ‘…Iphigenia’. I miss being around him and his special Wayne-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always.”

You can read a selection of tributes below.

