Herbie Hancock pays tribute to jazz legend Wayne Shorter, who has died aged 89: “He is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence”

Tributes have been paid to Wayne Shorter, the legendary jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer, who has died at the age of 89.

Shorter’s CV reads like a who’s who of jazz greats. He was part of Miles Davis’s second great quintet, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and jazz fusion outfit Weather Report, which he co-founded.

He was also known for his solo recordings, particularly those made in the ‘60s for Blue Note Records. Indeed, 1964’s Speak No Evil is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz albums of all time.

Shorter was also a frequent Joni Mitchell collaborator, appearing on 10 of her studio albums between 1977 and 2002, and played a lengthy solo on the title track of Steely Dan’s 1977 album, Aja.

Fellow musicians have been quick to pay tribute to Shorter. Herbie Hancock said on Twitter (opens in new tab): “Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth.

"As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable and was able to reach the pinnacle of excellence as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera ‘…Iphigenia’. I miss being around him and his special Wayne-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart always.”

You can read a selection of tributes below.

Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable . . .

Rest in peace to longtime Joni friend and collaborator Wayne Shorter. A visionary musician and composer, his contributions to the world of music will always be remembered.

I love Wayne Shorter with every fiber of my being. Saw him play 20 times, listened to him in every context I could. A spiritual, intellectual and viscerally transcendent giant. My hero forever. I aspire to be a fraction of the musician and human he was. Love for ever.

My favorite musician just left this earthly plane. The lessons I learned from @Wayne_Shorter in the time I spent with him are immeasurable & profound. I'll miss him so much. Sending all my love & blessings to his wife Carolina & @herbiehancock

RIP @Wayne_Shorter. Truly one of one.