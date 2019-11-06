Wavesfactory hits rewind and brings you Cassette, a plugin for audio nostalgics

With the likes of Aberrant DSP’s SketchCassette , Klevgrand’s DAW Cassette , and Fuse Audio Labs’ TCS-68 already on the market, you might argue that we don’t really need another cassette-emulating plugin, but Wavesfactory has other ideas.

Known, quite simply, as Cassette, this new effect is based on analysis of audio recorded to real tapes, and is designed to impart the sound and behaviour of four different cassette types. Switching between them will affect the plugin’s frequency response, compression settings, hiss and asperity noise.

You also have several parameter controls to play with; you can adjust the amount of tape effect being applied, the level of stability, and the artifacts being introduced. It's possible to open up an in-depth panel of editing controls, too.