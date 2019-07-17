The SketchCassette plugin is a handwritten love letter to old-school 4-track recording

With an interface that looks like it’s been drawn on the back of a napkin and a range of old-school recording stylings, Aberrant DSP’s SketchCassette plugin pushes our nostalgia buttons right off from the off.

It’s designed to add a range of lo-fi cassette tape effects to your mixes: you can adjust the hiss and saturation levels and depth and intensity of the dropouts. There are Wow and Flutter controls, too, and you can choose the type of tape you’re ‘recording’ with.