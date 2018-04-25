Relive the glory days of ‘80s home recording with Klevgrand’s DAW Cassette

Many of us got into digital recording precisely because we wanted to get away from the hissy sound of cassette, but if you miss that ‘magical’ ‘80s sound, Klevgrand’s DAW Cassette can help you to bring it back.

Based on the Web Cassette web app experiment, this is designed to introduce saturation, distortion, noise and wobble. You can reduce the tape, head and motor quality to age your sound and choose from metal, chrome and normal tape material options. Dolby A and K weighting can be switched in, and there are controls for adjusting the input gain, output gain and dry/wet mix.

DAW Cassette is available as a AU/VST/AAX plugin for PC and Mac and an AUv3 plugin for iOS. The desktop version currently costs $19.99 (regular price is $39.99) and can be purchased or downloaded as a demo from the Klevgrand website, while the iOS version can be bought for $7.99/£7.99 from the Apple App Store (this is a 38% off intro price).