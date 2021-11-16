Waves is letting you have an official SSL console channel strip plugin for less than $40

Waves is one of the big players when it comes to Black Friday plugin deals , and it’s landed another early blow with the launch of the SSL EV2 Channel. This has an RRP of $249, but is currently available for just $40.

Authorised by Solid State Logic, this is an all-new emulation of the classic SSL 4000E console channel strip - a legend in music production circles, and known for its distinctive sound.

Save 84% on the Waves EV2 Channel plugin: Save 84% on the Waves EV2 Channel plugin: $249 $40

A brand-new, officially endorsed emulation of the classic SSL 4000E console channel strip, available at a crazy price.

This has been recreated from the ground up using Waves’ new Precision Analog Component technology. Each component of a carefully-selected SSL console has been modelled, and there are new features, too.

As well as the classic dynamics and EQ controls, you can also switch between two SSL EQ flavours: the Black Knob (242), which gives you clean punch; and the original Brown Knob (O2), which delivers a crunchier, grittier sound.

The new Line and Mic preamp section, meanwhile, offers plenty of harmonic distortion options - from gentle saturation to aggressive drive. If you want deep saturation, you can click the Analog switch to engage THD (Total Harmonic Distortion). Turn this off to keep the input clean.

The Dynamics section, meanwhile, offers a soft-knee compressor/limiter and a gate/expander, and can be placed before or after the EQ in your chain. Makeup gain is applied automatically.

Waves SSL EV2 Channel comes loaded with over 600 presets, including settings from Grammy-winning producers and mix engineers such as Jacquire King, Stuart White, Joe Barresi, Lu Diaz, Dave Pensado, Rich Costey, Jack Joseph Puig and more.