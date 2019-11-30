Waves' Silver plugin bundle has dropped from $599 to $49.99 with this epic Cyber Weekend deal

True to form, Waves is bringing out the big guns (and bigger discounts) for Cyber Weekend. Not only have they launched a brand new, free Berzerk distortion plugin, but they've dropped some huge discounts on top plugins, bundles and music-making software.
One of the best deals of the bunch is the $550 discount on their jam-packed Silver plugin bundle. Silver is currently priced $99.99, but stick the code BF50 in at checkout to receive a further $50 off.
Waves Silver is a feast for music makers. It includes 16 plugins for music production, mixing and mastering, including compressors, EQs, reverb and delay, bass enhancer, special effects and more – it would make a great addition to any recording setup.
That plugins list in full: C1 Compressor, DeEsser, Doubler, Enigma, IR-L Convolution Reverb, L1 UltraMaximizer, Maxx Bass, MondoMod, PAZ Analyzer, P10 Equalizer, Renaissance Axx, Renaissance Compressor, Renaissance Equalizer, S1 Stereo Imager, SuperTap, TrueVerb.
But that's not all. Waves is offering a free plugin to anyone who spends over $50 and two free plugins for $100+ transactions. Choose any from this list.
Get your fill and start making music today!
Waves Silver plugin bundle: save $550, now just $49.99
Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.View Deal
Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE
Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal
