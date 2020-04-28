Waves offers a $99 suite of plugins for podcasters, YouTubers and livestreamers who want to improve the audio quality of their content

Waves has been in the plugin game for so long that, when it started, the concepts of podcasting, YouTubing and livestreaming didn’t even exist, yet here we are in 2020 and the company has released a suite of processors that specifically caters to them.

The Content Creator Audio Toolkit contains four plugins: the NS1 Automatic Noise Suppressor, for removing background noise; Greg Wells VoiceCentric, which combines EQ, compression and de-essing into a single smart control for improving voice recordings; the all-new Playlist Rider, which automatically smoothes out the levels of multiple audio sources in the same podcast, livestream or video; and the WLM Loudness Meter, which enables you to get to the right loudness level for your publishing platform of choice.

Speaking of which, all the plugins in the bundle include presets for the likes of Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Apple Music. The theory is that, by using the plugins together, you can improve the audio quality of your content, making it sound more professional and engaging.

The Waves Content Creator Audio Toolkit is available now and, thanks to some discounting that’s going on at the moment, can be had for $99. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and you can find out more on the Waves website.