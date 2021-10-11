Waves updates its plugins to V13, adding compatibility with Apple M1 Macs and Windows 11

Waves is pulling out all the compatibility stops with its V13 plugins, adding across-the-board compatibility with not only Apple’s new M1 silicon Macs, but also the just-released Windows 11.

This brings Waves bang up to date as far as OS and chip compatibility is concerned; other V13 enhancements include HiDPI graphics in certain plugins and various other improvements.

The V13 updates are free for anyone with a Waves update plan. Find out more on the Waves website, where you can also take advantage of the company's current 'buy one get one free' promotion.

