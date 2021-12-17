Waves’ lowest-ever Black Friday prices are back again for the next 24 hours - including LoFi Space for free

Waves' massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last month were supposed to be strictly time-limited, but they've dusted off their time machine and dropped prices back to Black Friday levels for another 24 hours. Not only does than mean best-ever prices on plugins and bundles, but you also have another chance to pick up their newest plugin - LoFi Space - absolutely free.

The Waves Black Friday sale is always a highlight of the season, and this year was no exception with some astronomical discounts on some of its best-selling plugins - seriously, you were looking at thousands of dollars off and many down to as little as $29.99. That's all happening again for the next 24 hours.

Waves has included every plugin and effect category and there are bundles to be snapped up too. For example, the 180-plugin Mercury bundle has been reduced from its full value price of $7,599 to $1,699.99. The Horizon bundle has a combined value of $3,999, but today it’s reduced to just $274.99, while the popular Diamond and Platinum bundles are down by 92 and 90% respectively!

There’s massive savings on best-selling individual plugins too, like Waves Tune Real-Time, SSL G-Master Buss Compressor, Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain, CLA Vocals and the J37 Tape emulator all set at just $29.99.

Not sure where to start? Check out our best Waves plugins guide and browse the deals below.

Download Waves' free new plugin, Lofi Space Download Waves' free new plugin, Lofi Space

It's the Black Friday deal that won't cost you a penny/dime. Get this all-new delay/reverb for nothing, but hurry up because it's going to expire very soon. That's when the price will go up to $99.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 , now $49.99

Get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 , now $274.99

No, that's not a typo. You can save whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

was $199 CLA MixHub: was $199 , now $29.99

Get Chris Lorde Alge's SSL 4000 mixer channels in your DAW for a measly $29.99. There's mic pres, filtering, EQ, dynamics and metering on tap, and it really is like having a 64-channel SSL inside your computer. Go and grab it!

Waves VocalBender: was $149 Waves VocalBender: was $149 , now $29.99

Vocal formant switching and pitch manipulation are made easy with Vocal Bender. It's a simple way to add a sampled/pitch-shifted effect to your vocal productions with a simple yet powerful control layout. It's a no-brainer for under 30 bucks!

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 , now 29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

But there’s more, because in addition to decimating the price of its software, the plugin Godfather wants you to keep adding to your basket, and it's making you some offers you’ll find hard to refuse.

You’ll snag the discount prices shown, no matter how many plugins you buy, but for every two plugins you buy, you'll get another two plugins totally free. Get stuck in!