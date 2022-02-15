Waves Cosmos is a free sample management tool that organises all your loops and one-shots and then lets you search for the sound you’re looking for

So, it turns out that we were sort of right about the “free surprise” that Waves teased yesterday , because Cosmos - as the software in question is known - is indeed a sample management tool.

What’s more, it comes with 2,500 free royalty-free one-shots and loops, so our prediction that it could be a free sample pack was also a good one. Basically, we’re taking this as a win.

Cosmos is designed to bring order to your sample collection, putting all the loops and one-shots on your hard drive into one easy-to-search place. Waves says that its Neural Networks technology can analyse, auto-tag and sort your samples, leaving you with a single unified database where you can easily find everything you have.

You can ‘see’ your samples in three different views: Waveform, List and Cosmos. All of your one-shots and loops can be filtered and searched by instrument, BPM, key and sonic characteristics, and WAV, AIFF, OGG and FLAC files are supported.

Once the analysis has been done, the theory is that you can then find a distorted kick drum (for example) simply by typing the words ‘distorted’ and ‘kick’ into the search bar, regardless of how your sounds are named. Files can be previewed within Cosmos, and then dragged and dropped into your sampler or DAW .