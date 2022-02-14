Waves has a free surprise for “everyone using samples in their music”

If you like free stuff - and, let’s face it, who doesn’t? - and also use samples in your music, then Waves has something for you. The only problem is that we don’t know what it is yet, but all will be revealed tomorrow (15 February), apparently.

That’s when this “brand-new” surprise is set to drop; if you want it, you need to sign-up with your email on the Waves website.

Based on what we know so far (not much) the product could be one of many things. A free sample pack would be the obvious guess, or perhaps a new sample subscription/management service with a free tier. Less likely but still possible could be an actual sampler plugin .

Fortunately, we’ll find out soon enough, and when we do, we’ll be back with all the details.