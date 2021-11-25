Waves' Black Friday sale is here, and it's ridiculous - save $$$ and choose from 129 plugins for free!

It’s Black Friday, and Waves know a thing or two about presenting the best Black Friday plugin deals. Always a highlight of the season, this year is no different with some astronomical discounts on some of its best-selling plugins - like, thousands of dollars off. But there’s more, because in addition to decimating the price of its software, the plugin Godfather wants you to keep adding to your basket, and it's making you some offers you’ll find hard to refuse.

You’ll snag the discount prices shown, no matter how many plugins you buy, using the code BF21 at the checkout, but if you spend over $50 you’ll receive a free plugin. Keep going until you get to $90 and you can choose two free plugins, and if you hit $120, you can get three free plugins.

Waves has included every plugin and effect category and there are bundles too. For example, the 180-plugin Mercury bundle has been reduced from its full value price of $7,599 to $1,699.99. The Horizon bundle has a combined value of $3,999, but here it’s reduced to just $274.99, while the popular Diamond and Platinum bundles are down by 90 and 92% respectively!

There’s massive savings on best-selling individual plugins too, like Waves Tune Real-Time, SSL G-Master Buss Compressor, Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain, CLA Vocals and the J37 Tape emulator all set at just $29.99.

Now, it’s worth being tactical here, as there are 129 plugins on the ‘choose for free’ menu, and you can do this as many times as you like. So, with a bit of planning you’re going to save hundreds, or maybe even thousands of dollars on the regular prices while maximising the number of plugins you get for your money.

Not sure where to start? Check out our best Waves plugins guide and browse the deals below.

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 , now $274.99

No, that's not a typo. You can save whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions. Enter the code BF21 at the checkout to get your discount.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 , now $49.99

For Black Friday 2021 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.

was $199 CLA MixHub: was $199 , now $29.99

Get Chris Lorde Alge's SSL 4000 mixer channels in your DAW for a measly $29.99. There's mic pres, filtering, EQ, dynamics and metering on tap, and it really is like having a 64-channel SSL inside your computer. Go and grab it!

Waves VocalBender: was $149 Waves VocalBender: was $149 , now $29.99

Vocal formant switching and pitch manipulation are made easy with Vocal Bender. It's a simple way to add a sampled/pitch-shifted effect to your vocal productions with a simple yet powerful control layout. It's a no-brainer for under 30 bucks!

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 , now 29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

More plugin offers online right now