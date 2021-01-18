Vox launches Telstar Maple kit for 2021

Gear 2021: Vox has announced the release of the new Telstar Maple kit for 2021. Following last year’s reintroduction of the Telstar - a brand new production version of the Vox Telstar/Trixon Speedfire - the new kit offers the same distinctive ‘flat tyre’ elliptical bass drum.

(Image credit: Vox)

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The 2021 version features all-maple shells, and a more traditional natural maple finish, with the whole project supervised by the Sakae Osaka Heritage build team. By adjusting the drum’s position to allow for striking in different areas, you can change the pitch, character and harmonics that the drum produces.

As well as that 18”+12”x13” bass drum (replacement heads are available from Remo), the kit also comprises a 13” x 7.5” rack tom, 16”x15.5” floor tom and matching 14”x5” snare. As with the 2021 version, the package also includes Sakae flat-base hi-hat and snare stands, plus a bass drum-mounted cymbal arm and single bass drum pedal.

Pricing is still TBC, and the Telstar Maple should be available in the Spring.