VHT has open mic night covered with the True Acoustic guitar amp series

VHT Amplification has unveiled the True Acoustic series, promising a pair of acoustic guitar amp combos that have everything you need for taking your acoustic guitar to the stage.

There are two amps in the range – the 30-watt True Acoustic 30 and the 60-watt True Acoustic 60 – with both sharing a two channel format that allows you to run your guitar on one channel and your mic through the other.

Both amps have footswitchable reverb, an auxiliary input for adding external audio and an effects loop, line out and tuner outputs, and a balanced XLR output. The control panels are quite similar, too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: VHT) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: VHT) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: VHT)

Each channel has controls for Gain, Bass, Middle and Treble, with a global Master control adjusting the overall output of the amps. The True Acoustic 60, however, has a little more going on, with independent reverb controls for each channel and a reverb level control, plus a Contour switch for shaping your tone.

Both come with high/low input sensitivity switches, with the True Acoustic 60 equipped with 48-Volt Phantom Power, Line/Mic Input Sensitivity switch for Channel 2. The True Acoustic 30 has a single 10” speaker, while its larger sibling has a pair of 6.5” woofers and a 1” soft dome tweeter.

The VHT True Acoustic series is available now, with the 60-watt model priced $449 and the 30-watter $349. See VHT Amplification for more details.