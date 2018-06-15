Guitar modding: how to install an acoustic pickup

Competing with a band when armed with an acoustic presents some obvious sound issues. Is it time to boost your acoustic for stage performances? Here’s how to do it yourself...

Acoustic guitars don’t stand much of a chance versus a drum kit but that’s no reason to abandon it side stage: there are lots of types of after-market acoustic pickup systems these days all with different technologies and strengths. This month we’ll be installing the most popular style: the under-saddle pickup.

Don't Miss 7 of the best acoustic guitar pickups

This style is great for stage performances: it’s nice and isolated and gives a good reflection of the natural sound of the guitar… just louder!

We’ll be installing a B-Band A1.2 pickup, which is similar to the Fishman Matrix Infinity, the LR Baggs Element, the Highlander IP1, the K&K FantaStick and more. When it comes to choosing one, spend time online to check them out.

Some have extra features like being able to run without a battery, EQ units or multiple input sources (like a microphone). We find that the under-saddle pickup is the best all-rounder. Once you’ve bought your pickup system and you’re amped, the stage awaits…