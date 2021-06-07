Van Halen Fair Warning-era video of band performing in dinosaur park is unearthed

Who doesn't want to see prime Van Halen performing in front of a giant stone Brontosaurus on Italian TV?

Filmed in late 1981 and broadcast in early 1982 on Italian State TV show Happy Circus during Fair Warning promotional activities, the dinosaur clip has just surfaced on YouTube courtesy of the Van Halen Italia Fan Club and it's a beauty.

The band are miming of course but look at the fun Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halen are having!

The location was Prehistoric Park at Rivolta D'Adda, near Milan and it's still there if you want to grab your Frankenstein guitar, Where's Wally/Waldo outfit and recreate a wonderful obscure slice of rock history.