Michael Anthony: my 6 career-defining records

"Being a bass player is like being Rodney Dangerfield," says Michael Anthony. "The bottom line is, no matter how great we play, we don't get no respect!"

He laughs and adds: "But hey, I'm used to it. I've played alongside Eddie Van Halen and Joe Satriani. Really, when you're sharing the stage with dudes that amazing, who's going to look at the bass player? It's just not done!"

Until now. MusicRadar caught up with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and asked him to single out the six albums that have most defined his career. And while Anthony might not get the same respect of the axe slingers he backs up, with the amount of gold and platinum that line his walls, he sure must be doing something right.