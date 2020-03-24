More

Use Reaper 6 for free until the end of June: temporary DAW licences for those stuck at home

Get the full version of the acclaimed PC/Mac music production software

Cockos Reaper 6
(Image credit: Cockos)

Avid’s decision to offer free 90-day Pro Tools licences to its users will certainly make life easier for eligible professionals and students over the next few months, but what about everyone else?

If you’re in urgent need of a DAW to work with while you’re on lockdown, Cockos has stepped into the breach by offering free temporary licences for Reaper, its fully-featured music production software, which are valid until the end of June.

Of course, Reaper has a 60-day trial period anyway, but this is certainly good news for anyone who’s going to need a proper DAW for a limited time due to restrictions being placed on their movements. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone who wants to learn Reaper and see what all the fuss is about. 

Getting your temporary licence is easy: just click the link on the Reaper website, copy the key text to your clipboard and run Reaper.

