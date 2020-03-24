Use Reaper 6 for free until the end of June: temporary DAW licences for those stuck at home

Avid’s decision to offer free 90-day Pro Tools licences to its users will certainly make life easier for eligible professionals and students over the next few months, but what about everyone else?

If you’re in urgent need of a DAW to work with while you’re on lockdown, Cockos has stepped into the breach by offering free temporary licences for Reaper, its fully-featured music production software, which are valid until the end of June.

Of course, Reaper has a 60-day trial period anyway, but this is certainly good news for anyone who’s going to need a proper DAW for a limited time due to restrictions being placed on their movements. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone who wants to learn Reaper and see what all the fuss is about.