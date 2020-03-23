More

Avid offers free Pro Tools licences to those who need to work from home

By (, )

Professionals and students are entitled to 90 days of access

Pro Tools 2020
(Image credit: Avid)

Avid is stepping up to support professional Pro Tools users who’ve been asked to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s announced that it’ll make a limited number of 90-day licenses for its creative products available for free to qualified media enterprise and educational institutions.

As you might have deduced, this doesn’t mean that anyone and everyone can have a Pro Tools license - companies need to submit the request for licenses on behalf of their employees, whether they be full-time, contracted or freelance. Similarly, educational institutions need to make bulk requests on behalf of their students.

Licenses are available for Media Composer | Ultimate, Pro Tools, Pro Tools | Ultimate or Sibelius | Ultimate, subject to restrictions. You can find out what these restrictions are - and how to apply - on the Avid website.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info