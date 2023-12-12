Plugin Boutique just obliterated the price of our favourite Universal Audio plugins - score up to 86% off

Despite Cyber Weekend having come and gone, plenty of great deals on music gear are still knocking around. One such deal that caught our attention comes courtesy of Plugin Boutique which is offering a selection of Universal Audio’s world-famous analogue gear emulations from just $29 . Perfect for last-minute gifting - whether that’s to yourself or the music lover in your life - there’s up to 86% off select plugins available until December 31st.

Like many producers out there we were overjoyed when Universal Audio finally began releasing native versions of their plugins that didn’t require the costly, albeit still excellent, UA audio interfaces to run them. Suddenly a world of authentic emulations of analogue gear could be used in our home studio without having to fork out thousands for the privilege.

There are a lot of different plugins available in the sale, so we’ve had a look through and picked out our personal favorites for you in case you were suffering from any option paralysis.

UAD Essentials: Was $299 , now $49

If you’ve not yet delved into the world of UA plugins or you’re just getting started recording, the UAD Essentials Edition gives you everything you need to start crafting better mixes as well as saving you $250 on buying them separately. It contains the Teletronix LA-2A compressor plugin collection, the Pulteq Passive EQ plugin collection, the Century Tube channel strip, the Oxide Tape Recorder saturation plugin , and the Galaxy Tape Echo delay plugin .

Manley VOXBOX: Was $299.99 , now $89

Our go-to plugin for vocal chains, the Manley VOXBOX blends emulated tube preamps with a compressor/limiter, de-esser, and an EQ into one handy channel strip. It offers excellent flexibility, letting you compress your vocal before it hits the preamp section for a cleaner sound, and we found the EQ to be ultra-powerful yet always natural sounding. It doesn’t just work on vocals either, it sounds great on bass , clean guitars, strings, and loads more.

Pultec Passive EQ: Was $299 , now $39

One of the most popular EQs around, this collection of three EQs covers your low, mid, and high-end needs, adding a vintage vibe and excellent usability to your studio setup. Whether you want to do the Pulteq low-end trick with the EQP‑1A, get your guitars to cut through the mix, or just add some shine, this trio of powerful EQ emulations will have you covered for pretty much any task.

Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor: Was $299 , now $99

One of the most popular modern compressors in studios around the world, the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor is our go-to when it comes to adding colour to our recorded tones. We love that it’s versatile enough to be used on pretty much anything, whether that’s your drum bus, vocals, or electric guitars . From a subtle lift to all-out tonal destruction, the Distressor is probably one of the most versatile plugins money can buy.

UAD Sound City Studios: Was $349 , now $299

From the drum sound of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ to Rage Against The Machine’s legendary self-titled album, UAD Sound City Studios gives you the room sound of a world-famous studio from the comfort of your own home. Painstakingly modeled after the real thing, you not only get that iconic room sound but also a selection of mics, a collection of outboard gear, and Sound City’s echo chamber, allowing you to totally transform your audio sources.

Avalon VT-737 Tube Channel Strip: $299 , now $99

Based on the best-selling standalone channel strip ever made, the Avalon VT-737 plugin is a match made in heaven for vocals and bass. Featuring a preamp, compressor, and EQ section this versatile bit of kit gives you plenty of options to tweak your chosen sound to perfection. It’s great for sweetening your tones during tracking, as well as adding later down the line in the mix phase, making it an invaluable tool for any producer’s arsenal.

