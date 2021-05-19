Travis Barker is selling his Adam’s Song drum kit - plus a lot of other gear - on Reverb

Travis Barker has announced the launch of his Reverb store, featuring over 100 items used throughout his career including multiple Orange County Drums and Percussion kits, electronic drum sets plus a collection of synths, drum machines and boom boxes.

“I just moved into my new studio and I’ve got to part with a bunch of equipment to make space,” Barker tells Reverb. “There’s a lot of cool instruments here, including drum kits, drum machines, keyboards, and more, that I would like to pass on to the next generation to make lots of great music with it.”

The store will officially launch on 26 May with a preview already available. Let’s check out some of the highlights.

OCDP Adam’s Song ‘Evil Knievel’ kit

The jewel in the crown, is Travis’ OCDP drum kit, used in the video for Blink 182’s Adam Song. The silver sparkle-wrapped kit is one of Barker’s most distinctive, complete with red lugs and blue hoops and a matching, vented snare drum.

“This kit is iconic, it’s legendary.” Says Travis. “It was in the Adam’s Song video. I called it the Evil Knievel kit. It’s also an Orange County Drums and Percussion kit that was made right here in Los Angeles. It’s almost so special to me it feels weird to drag it back out on tour, or to even play it in the studio. It’s really a timepiece, and I can’t wait to see who ends up with it.”

OCDP ‘Troy Lee’ Boxcar Racer kit

Also on offer is the hot-rodded OCDP kit Travis used in the video for the Boxcar Racer (his side-project with former Blink 182 guitarist/vocalist, Tom Delonge) song I Feel So.

“This drum kit is an Orange County Drum and Percussion kit that was painted by my dear friend Troy Lee who owns Troy Lee Designs and who I grew up riding dirt bikes and BMX with. He also grew-up in the same city as me, Corona. This kit was used in a boxcar Racer video, I Feel So. It has the coolest pin-striping and hot-rod art on it, it is a very, very special kit to me.”

Electronic kits

Travis’ store also features a number of electronic kits from Roland, Yamaha, Alesis and 2-Box which have featured on his album Give The Drummer Some as well as serving as his warm-up kits on tour.

“I have a ton of electronic kits for sale. I used these all over my album Give The Drummer Some. Everything on there - I didn’t really know how to program or sequence yet - so everything was played, just tons of loops on these electronic kits.

“I also like touring with these and putting them in my dressing room, so a lot of these went on tour with me. I would just sit back and practice for hours before I’d actually go out on stage. I still use some of these drum kits to this day, I just had multiple kits, so these ones I’m offering to you guys.”

Synths, percussion and more…

It's not just drums that Travis is selling - there's a collection of synths, percussion instruments, turntables and vintage boomboxes too.

“I used these keyboards in a lot of the production that you’ve heard that I’ve done. Whether it be Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne, Yungblud or iann dior. I also learned how to sequence for the first time on some of these keyboards. They also went on tour with me because I like to bring a mini-studio everywhere I go when I go on tour, so they’ve been all over the world really.

“So there’s a lot of miscellaneous stuff too, like bongos, congas, lots of percussion, bass guitars - which is my favourite thing to play because I’m not good enough to play guitar yet - MPCs, SP1200s…Lots of cool goodies in there as well besides drum kits."