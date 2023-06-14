All you need is Love, says Tracktion Software, as it unveils an amorous ‘instant ambient’ plugin

What your DAW needs now is Love, sweet Love. That’s what Tracktion Software thinks, anyway, as it launches its tenderly titled new ‘instant ambient’ plugin.

Developed by Dawesome, the core elements of Love are a shimmer effect, a granular engine and a spacey reverb. The shimmer element comprises a reverb and parallel pitch shifters for everything from subtle harmonic layering to “infinite black holes”.

Back on planet Earth, you can use the granular engine to slice, dice and rearrange your audio, and then process it with timestretching, pitchshifting and granular synthesis features. There’s also the Clouds reverb that can be used for additional ethereal ambience.

The interface has been kept to a single page and designed with the aim of pleasing beginners and more seasoned sound designers alike. Intelligent randomisation means that you can lock certain parameters while rolling the dice with others, and there are also filter, delay, phaser and chorus sections.

Love can be trialled free for 90 days, and is currently available for the introductory price of $36 (regular price $60). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.

Find out more on the Tracktion Software website.