Togu Audio Line challenges Arturia and Roland with the TAL-J-8 Jupiter-8 synth plugin

Togu Audio Line knows a thing or two about classic Roland synth emulations, having already released the TAL-U-NO-LX and TAL-Bassline-101 plugins - clones of the Juno-60 and SH-101 respectively - and now it’s turned its attention to one of the greatest instruments in the big R’s archives: the Jupiter-8 .

TAL-J-8 looks like a pretty straight emulation of the Jupiter-8, and has been calibrated using a real Jupiter-8 at Togu HQ. All sounds are generated in realtime - no samples here - and there’s support for MPE controllers. More than 200 factory presets are included, too.

Of course, this isn’t the only Jupiter-8 game in software town - Arturia has just updated its Jup-8 V and Roland has its own emulation in its Cloud - but with an intro price of just $77/£57/€63 the TAL-J-8 certainly wins the price war.