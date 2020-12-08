Arturia launches the V Collection 8 vintage synth collection, with new Juno, Emulator II and Vocoder emulations joining the party

Arturia has unveiled V Collection 8, its latest bundle of classic software synths and keyboards. This adds three brand-new instruments - Jun 6 V, Emulator II V and Vocoder V - as well as the recently-released OB-Xa V. There are updates for Jup-8 V, Stage-73 V and Analog Lab V, too.

The Jun-6 V is, predictably enough, a software reboot of a classic Roland Juno synth. This emulation comes complete with the much-loved chorus effect and enhanced modulation options. The Emulator II V, meanwhile, recalls E-MU’s classic ‘80s sampler/synth, and promises all the digital grit of the original.

There’s also the 16-channel Vocoder V. This is billed as “the ultimate voice electrifier”, and boasts its own sampler and synth engine.

Elsewhere, the Jupiter-8-inspired Jup-8 V has now reached version 4, which brings with it a new sound and modulation engine. The Stage-73 V2, meanwhile, equips this Rhodes emulation with a redesigned physical modelling engine that promises greater levels of authenticity and variety.

Finally, Analog Lab V, which brings together the best of the V Collection presets in one place, now has a new GUI and browser, which are designed to make it more intuitive than before. There are also 700 new presets that come with four pre-mapped macros for easy editing, plus playlists so that you can better organise your presets.

V Collection 8 is available now for PC and Mac for the introductory price of €499 (regular price will be €599). There are also discounts for existing users - log in to your Arturia discount to discover your price.