Thundercat joins Gorillaz on stage at the 2022 MTV EMAs, as Taylor Swift takes home four awards

Gorillaz were joined on stage by Thundercat last night, as they performed their recent hit Cracker Island at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

Thundercat’s superior bass playing underpinned the song’s familiar sawtooth synth lead line, with Gorillaz ringmaster Damon Albarn on vocals. The band took home the Best Alternative award on the night.

The big winner, though, was Taylor Swift, who didn’t perform but claimed four of the five awards she was nominated for (Best Video, Best Longform Video, Best Pop and Best Artist).

With Swift and Albarn being in the same building, there was the risk of a potentially awkward encounter following a Twitter spat earlier this year that kicked off when the Blur frontman was quoted as saying that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. This was ultimately diffused when Albarn apologised “unreservedly and unconditionally”.

Elsewhere at the EMAs, the best Rock award went to Muse, who performed Will of the People, the glam-flavoured title track from their ninth studio album.

Other winners included David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Seventeen, Lisa, Nicki Minaj, Chlöe, BTS and Sam Smith and Kim Petras.