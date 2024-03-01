Thomann’s massive 70th birthday celebrations include platinum-quality deals on big-name brands - including Squier, Korg, Yamaha, Akai and more

Not many companies reach the ripe old age of 70 – something that’s especially rare for music retailers. Yes, it may be hard to believe, but Thomann started way back in 1954, meaning that the German music titan was established the same year Fender unveiled the Stratocaster, Queen Elizabeth II had only been on the throne for a year, and the idea of putting a man on the Moon was just a pipedream.



To celebrate this monumental achievement, Thomann has launched several impressive sales and even partnered with their favourite brands to bring customers exclusive anniversary models and limited edition versions of popular products.

From now until the end of September, musicians can look forward to exclusive deals that will last for the next seven months, as well as exciting offers that will only be available for the first ten days of each month – so be sure to check the Thomann site to see what new offers are available.

Thomann 70th birthday offers: Explore all the deals

Thomann is celebrating their massive birthday by slashing the price of big-name brands, with discounts on everything from Gibson and Squier to Akai, Yamaha and so much more. From now until the end of September, the German music retailer is slashing prices on popular pieces of gear while also offering spotlight deals for the first 10 days of each month – so be sure to check back regularly to see what new savings have been added.

As the sale has just launched, we thought we’d take a deep dive into what’s on offer and select a few of our favourites. First up, we have the stunning Squier 40th Anniversary Strat in the absolutely gorgeous Sienna Sunburst finish, which is down to only £259. Featuring a nyatoh body, maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar looks stunning – and gleaming Alnico single-coil pickups mean it sounds the part, too.

Looking for something a little more modern? Well, you’ll want to check out the Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted FBB . This contemporary axe offers players superb value for money at only £257.

For budding producers, we have the Akai MPK 261 , which is one of our favourite MIDI controllers . Scoring an impressive 4.5 stars in our glowing review , we praised this keyboard’s new and improved keybed, MPC velocity and pressure-sensitive pads and excellent software bundles.

Looking for a stellar beginner keyboard? Well, we might have found the best deal at only £225 for the Yamaha PSR-EW310 . This keyboard is ideal for newbie players as it’s easy to use, robust and excellently priced. What more could you ask for?

Of course, there are loads more musical bargains on offer, so we implore you to head over to the Thomann site.