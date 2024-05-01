Thomann's 70th birthday celebrations just got even bigger with the addition of super deals on PRS, Korg, Taylor, AKG, Bose and more

At the start of March, we reported that Thomann was celebrating their monumental 70th birthday in style by launching an impressive sales event that would see new deals added each month until the end of September. As you may remember, the sale promises musicians enticing offers, exclusive anniversary models and limited edition versions of popular products.

Now, some offers will also only be available for the first ten days of each month, so be sure to check the Thomann site regularly to see what new goodies have been added before they disappear.

So with that said, it's the start of a new month, which means the sale has just received a fresh batch of discounts. So it's only right that we take a deep dive into what’s on offer and select a few of our favourites.

Thomann 70th birthday offers: Explore all

Thomann is celebrating their massive birthday by slashing the price of big-name brands. From now until the end of September, the German music retailer is slashing prices on popular pieces of gear while also offering spotlight deals for the first 10 days of each month – so be sure to check back regularly to see what new savings have been added.

First up is the stunning PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo BG, which is only £1,039! With its hollow mahogany body, 58/15 humbuckers and piezo pickup, there isn't a sound this guitar can't do. From rock to blues, jazz to acoustic, this PRS can do it all.

On the hunt for a new acoustic? Well, the Taylor Big Baby BBTe might just be the guitar for you. With its beautifully bright tone and stellar playability, this guitar is a steal at only £519.

For budding producers, we have the Korg MicroKorg Crystal . We've always loved this modern classic of a synth, and with the redesigned chassis that displays the internal electronics, we think it looks better than ever.

For piansts we have the Korg B2N. This piano features in our guide to the best digital pianos for beginners and is one of our favourites for sounds. The 12 unique voices cover a myriad of styles, and better yet, every sound onboard is usable. It's currently available for £225.

Of course, there are loads more musical bargains on offer, so we implore you to visit the Thomann site to see them all.