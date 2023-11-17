Thomann kicks off a week of epic savings with up to 60% off music gear and up to 80% off software in their Cyberweek sale

With the biggest shopping day of the year just a week away, the Black Friday music deals are flooding in thick and fast - and Thomann may have just dropped the most varied sale we’ve seen so far. Thomann’s epic up to 60% off Cyber Week sale sees hefty discounts on over 900 products from electric guitars and ukuleles , drum kits to recording equipment, and so much more - and if that wasn’t enough you can also score 80% off software .

Now, we know you’ll be inundated with offers at the moment - it seems every brand and retailer has launched a sale in the last few days. But don’t worry, we’ve trawled through the pages and pages of deals on offer and hand-selected a few of our favourites that are most definitely worth checking out. Check out our top picks below.

Thomann Cyber Week Sale: Up to 60% off

The hotly anticipated Thomann Cyberweek sale is here and it’s every bit as good as we hoped. From now until the 27th, you'll find more than 900 carefully curated deals on everything from guitars to amps, synths , drums and so much more. So, if you're on the hunt for mega bargains on everything you need to make music and you're a UK or Europe-based musician, Thomann is the place to shop this Black Friday.

It will come as no surprise that we are seeing some of the most generous discounts applied to Harley Benton instruments. Not sure who Harley Benton is? They’re Thomann’s own brand and they manufacture a large number of low-cost alternatives to larger companies such as Fender, Gibson, Ibanez and PRS. The Harley Benton banner encompasses everything from guitars to effects pedals, amplifiers, basses , acoustics and even accessories - so no matter what you’re after, chances are Thomann makes their own version of it!

One of our favourite models, the Harley Benton MR-Modern is down from £252 to a mind-blowing £174 ! Modeled after a Mosrite, this punk-ready guitar is a total steal at this price. There’s also a whopping £100 off the fan favourite, Harley Benton Fusion-III HSH Roasted, which is now only £263 . This high-performance axe punches well above its weight and is a must-have guitar for any budding shredder. There are also deals to be had on Harley Benton pedals, with both the Tag Team and Sidecar down to a mere £34.

Of course, it isn’t only Thomann-branded gear on offer - there are plenty of big-name brand discounts, too. Are you a fan of Gibson’s formidable singlecut? Well, you’re in luck as the Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s P90 is down to only £2,222, that’s a saving of £258! Perhaps the Epiphone alternative is more your speed? Well, in that case, the Epiphone Les Paul Standard ‘60s has gone from £611 to £525 .

There are plenty of Black Friday keyboard and piano deals as well. For example one of our favourite stage pianos , the Korg SV-2 73 is down from £1,499 to only £1,245. Beginner pianists rejoice as the immensely popular Yamaha P-145 B is down from £399 to £366. We recently reviewed this new model and praised its superior build quality, compact form and stellar sound - earning it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars.

Now, that’s just a snippet of what’s on offer. There is so much more to sink your teeth into so we implore you to take a deep dive into the sale for yourself. The sale runs until the 27th of November, but stock will be limited on a few of the items so don’t hang about.