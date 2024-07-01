Thomann drops a fresh batch of 70th-anniversary savings - including hundreds off a Gibson Custom Les Paul Special and so much more

Thomann is celebrating their monumental 70th birthday with a spectacular sales event that lasts until the end of September. Every month, new deals are added, promising musicians enticing offers on a wide range of musical instruments and equipment, exclusive anniversary models, and limited edition products.

The catch? Some offers are only available for the first ten days of each month, so you better keep an eye on Thomann's site regularly to snatch up these goodies before they vanish!

It's the start of a brand new month, and the sale has just received a fresh batch of discounts. Below we've hand-picked a few of our favourites from the long list of new products added to this absolutely massive sale. So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore the awesome offers.

First up is the stunning Gibson Custom Les Paul Special 60 in iconic TV Yellow. This beautiful guitar faithfully recreates the classic double-cutaway design from the sixties and features a period-correct chunky "C" neck profile, all-hide glue construction, and vintage-voiced P-90 pickups. Originally priced at €5,199, it is now down to €4,990.

Are you looking for a new amplifier? Well, the PRS HDRX 50 Head might be the one for you. Based on Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock companion, this EL34-loaded tube amp delivers some of the most desirable amplifier tones of all time while offering guitarists an even wider tonal palette than the original it is based upon - that said, be warned, at 50 watts, it's incredibly loud! Right now the amp is down to only €1,999.

At the opposite end of the amp spectrum, we have the fiercely versatile Yamaha THR30IIW. This all-singing-all-dancing modelling amp is ideal for home practice and a steal at only €498.

Of course, there are loads more musical bargains on offer, so we implore you to visit the Thomann site to see them all.