This super-cheap FX plugin promises ‘the Drake underwater sound’ in just a few clicks

A quick search reveals plenty of tutorials that attempt to explain how you can create ‘the Drake underwater sound’ in your DAW , but if you fancy doing it in one hit, you may want to consider Thenatan’s aptly-named Underwater plugin.

Promising to provide “the quickest way to create that ‘40’ Drake-style Underwater effect” (40 being producer Noah Shebib , who helped to popularise the effect thanks to his work with the Canadian hip-hop/R&B star), Underwater is a simple plugin with just a few controls. Turn down the Filter knob and tweak the Redux (lo-fi degrading) and Drive (distortion) knobs and you should be about done.

There’s also a low-cut switch that cuts everything under 80Hz, the option to choose from seven slope settings and a master output knob. For that authentic woe-is-me downtempo vibe, a tear-shedding animation is included, too.