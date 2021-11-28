More

This stunning ESP LTD EC-401QM in Satin See-Thru Black has a heavy $200 off

A classic EMG pickup combo with ESP build quality that punches far above the price point

This single-cut might is the best heavy rock and metal electric guitar deal we've seen all weekend – with $200 off and the peace of mind that comes with ESP LTD quality.

The active EMG pickup combo of a 60 and 81 was favoured by Metallica for years with the 81 provided searing lead and rhythmic chunk, while the 60 cleans up well, and sings for solos. 

ESP LTD EC-401QM Satin See-Thru Black was $899 $699

An electric with the hardware to match its looks, this is a metal and hard rock machine from the expert hand of ESP LTD. A build and playing experience that should rival guitars costing double this. 

Tonewoods are mahogany body with glued mahogany neck with a pau ferro fingerboard. There's 24 24 XJ frets and Grover tuners provide a smooth and precise experience. Hardware is completed with a Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece.

Check it out before the offers ends at the end of the day at Guitar Center

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 