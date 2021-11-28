This stunning ESP LTD EC-401QM in Satin See-Thru Black has a heavy $200 off

This single-cut might is the best heavy rock and metal electric guitar deal we've seen all weekend – with $200 off and the peace of mind that comes with ESP LTD quality.

The active EMG pickup combo of a 60 and 81 was favoured by Metallica for years with the 81 provided searing lead and rhythmic chunk, while the 60 cleans up well, and sings for solos.

ESP LTD EC-401QM Satin See-Thru Black was $899 $699 ESP LTD EC-401QM Satin See-Thru Black was $899 $699

An electric with the hardware to match its looks, this is a metal and hard rock machine from the expert hand of ESP LTD. A build and playing experience that should rival guitars costing double this.

Tonewoods are mahogany body with glued mahogany neck with a pau ferro fingerboard. There's 24 24 XJ frets and Grover tuners provide a smooth and precise experience. Hardware is completed with a Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece.

Check it out before the offers ends at the end of the day at Guitar Center