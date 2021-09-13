Metallica respond to 1-star Amazon reviews of The Black Album

We can't imagine James Hetfield spends much time reading listeners' reviews of his albums with Metallica but he made an exception for the band's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live by reading out 1-star reviews of their 1991 classic, The Black Album; with hilarious results.

Luckily, many people disagreed with the critics and it became the best-selling metal album of all-time and took the band to stadium level.

He's joined by Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo for the fun, followed by the performance of album tracks Holier Than Thou and Wherever I May Roam outside LA's Griffin Observatory.

The band also joined Kimmel for an interview where they recounted their old days and the new deluxe version of the Black Album.

The band have been celebrating the 30th anniversary reissue of the album with a number of events, including teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a run-through of ballad Nothing Else Matters on Howard Stern's SirusXM show, and the song's writer Hetfield tearing up after hearing Elton John praise it as "one of the best songs ever written". Not bad for a song Hetfield was initially embarrassed to show the rest of the band!

And here's Metallica on the Stern Show again in full flow for a performance of Sad But True. Note Hammett's gold ESP V!