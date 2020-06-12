This powerful Multi Engine plugin turns your Korg synth into a bass and drum groovebox

Billed as “the most complex and sophisticated Multi Engine plugin ever developed,” Sinevibes Groove can turn your compatible Korg synth into a multitimbral bass and drum machine.

This will run on the Prologue , Minilogue XD and NTS-1 synths, and features an advanced network of 14 DSP blocks that reconfigure themselves in real time. This translates into bass, drum and percussion instruments that are mapped onto seven separate keyboard zones, providing you with a self-contained groovebox-style sound module.

Each zone comes with a wide selection of presets (more than 70 are provided in total) and has a switch for variable trigger probability, adding life to your bass riffs and drum patterns. There’s also a specially designed output stage with “unusually punchy” dynamics.

Groove looks to represent one of the most ingenious uses of Korg’s Multi Engine technology yet seen, and could be particularly transformative for NTS-1 owners who are looking to add an extra dimension to their compact synth.