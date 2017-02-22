This gadget could bring Ableton Link compatibility to your modular hardware

First it came to Live and iOS apps, then more desktop software turned up at the Ableton Link party. Now, thanks to an enterprising developer by the name of Vincenzo Pacella, this syncing standard could soon be supported by your Eurorack rig.

Pacella’s pink-0 device is “a hardware shield for the Raspberry Pi Zero board and the necessary software and scripts running on the Zero itself providing real-time conversion from Ableton Link to Eurorack-friendly clock and reset signals.”

If that all sounds a bit technical, check out the videos below to see the pink-0 in action. If it’s not technical enough, a blog post by the developer explains how everything works.

Bear in mind that this isn’t a commercial product, and only a prototype at this stage, but the source code, scripts, schematics and documentation are available on GitHub for those who want to dive in deeper.

Via CDM