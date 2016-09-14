Ableton Link is now in Reason, Serato DJ and Cycling 74 Max

Ableton's Link technology has been getting users of Live and compatible iOS apps in sync for a little while, and now users of Reason, Serato DJ and Max can have a piece of the action as Link extends to other desktop apps.



To recap, users of Link-compatible software can automatically lock their tempos together (providing they're on the same network), making it easier than ever to jam together. It works beautifully, and we listed it as one of the 10 technologies that are changing the way we make music.

What's more, Ableton has now made Link open source, meaning that any developer can freely download the source code and SDK for iOS and either implement it as is, or develop it.

