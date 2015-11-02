Ableton drops Live 9.5 update, Push 2 and introduces Link

Ableton has announced version 9.5 update for Live, which will be free for all users. Not only that, the Berlin-based firm has also released an updated version of their Push hardware.

Live 9.5

The big news for Live 9.5 is the redesigned Simpler. Live's simple sampler has been given a complete overhaul. The standout features are; a new interface, warping and slicing capabilities, and new analogue-modeled filters.

Featuring analogue-style characteristics such as self-resonance, the filters have been developed by Cytomic and will be included in Simpler, Sampler, Operator, and Auto Filter.

Further additions include three new instruments in Max for Live. The new synthesizers are Bass, a monosynth designed for bass sounds; Poli, a polyphonic synth that excels at strings, pads, and stabs; and Multi, a synth designed for immediate tweakability from Push.

Push 2

Perhaps the biggest news here is the release of Push 2. No longer developed in conjunction with Akai, the new hardware takes on a raft of improvements.

The most notable improvements are the larger, high-resolution RGB screen; larger touchstrip with 31 LEDs for navigation; and more pad controls that promise to be softer, smoother, and more responsive. An added bonus is that owners of the original Push are being offered up to 30% off the price Push 2 when trading in their old hardware via a new trade-in scheme.

Link

Rounding up the trio of new releases is Link, a syncing technology that allows you to play in time with multiple instances of Live and a growing number of iOS apps. Being cableless and installation free, Link will give you the opportunity to jam with other users on the same network.

Though not available just yet, Ableton hopes to launch Link very soon as a free update for all Live users.

For more information check out the pages for Live 9.5, Push 2 and Link.