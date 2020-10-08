This free Roland TR-808 and TB-303 online studio is here to kill your productivity

The internet is full of distractions, but as far as electronic musicians are concerned, Japanese designer Yuri Suzuki and Roland might just have come up with the ultimate time-stealer.

808303.studio is a free online groovebox that features branded versions of both the TR-808 drum machine nad TB-303 Bass Line synth, and once you’ve started playing with it, you might not be able to stop.

It’s being released as part of The Design Museum’s online learning experience. Based in Kensington, London, the museum is currently showing the ‘ Electronic: From Kraftwerk to the Chemical Brothers’ exhibition , which focuses on innovation in electronic instruments and key moments in the history of electronic subculture.

It’s fitting, then, that 808303.studio celebrates two of the most iconic electronic instruments in history. These aren’t complete emulations by any means, but you get a sequencer for each, along with some essential controls (including a waveform selector and tone-shaping knobs on the 303). You can even record your jams and share them on social media.

It’s all very straightforward and highly addictive, but if you need a helping hand, acid house legend A Guy Called Gerald has put together a quick tutorial video explaining how it all hangs together.