More

These three crushing deals on Schecter guitars will grant you big riffs and big savings

By

Get over to Guitar Center to save yourself $200 on your next guitar

(Image credit: Schecter)

One brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of face-melting metal tones and downright dirty down-tuned guitars is Schecter Guitar Research and as part of the Guitar-A-Thon celebrations at Guitar Center for Prime Day, you can get just under $200 off a Schecter electric guitar now.

Three models on offer are the C-1 Apocalypse, CR-6 and Demon-7 and will suit all budgets, with the C-1 dropping to $899.99 from $1089, the CR-6 taking the biggest price cut to $499.99 from $699 and the Demon-7 now just $299.99, was $419.

C-1 Apocalypse features

  • Satin-finish solid swamp ash body
  • 25.5"-scale maple/paduak/maple neck, 24-fret compound-radius ebony fingerboard
  • Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch
  • Hipshot hardtail bridge, locking Schecter tuners

Save $189.01 on the Schecter C-1 Apocalypse
The black satin-finished swamp ash sets the tone for serious shredding and you can get yours for just $899.99, was $1089.View Deal

CR-6 features

  • Gloss-finish, solid mahogany body with Poplar Burl
  • 25.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 14"-radius wenge fingerboard
  • Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch
  • Diamond hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, die-cast tuners

Save $199.01 on the Schecter CR-6
This solid mahogany 6-string with a sumptuous poplar burl top has the biggest saving here. Was $699, now $499.99.View Deal

Demon-7 features

  • Satin-finish, bound solid basswood body
  • 26.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 16"-radius wenge fingerboard
  • Schecter Diamond Active HB-1055 humbuckers, 3-way pickup selector
  • Schecter custom hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, Schecter tuners

Save $119.01 on the Schecter Demon-7
Basswood might get a bad rep, but don't let that stop you from getting a bargain on the Demon-7. Was $499, now $299.99.


View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...