These three crushing deals on Schecter guitars will grant you big riffs and big savings

One brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of face-melting metal tones and downright dirty down-tuned guitars is Schecter Guitar Research and as part of the Guitar-A-Thon celebrations at Guitar Center for Prime Day, you can get just under $200 off a Schecter electric guitar now.

Three models on offer are the C-1 Apocalypse, CR-6 and Demon-7 and will suit all budgets, with the C-1 dropping to $899.99 from $1089, the CR-6 taking the biggest price cut to $499.99 from $699 and the Demon-7 now just $299.99, was $419.

C-1 Apocalypse features

Satin-finish solid swamp ash body

25.5"-scale maple/paduak/maple neck, 24-fret compound-radius ebony fingerboard

Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch

Hipshot hardtail bridge, locking Schecter tuners

Save $189.01 on the Schecter C-1 Apocalypse

The black satin-finished swamp ash sets the tone for serious shredding and you can get yours for just $899.99, was $1089.View Deal

CR-6 features

Gloss-finish, solid mahogany body with Poplar Burl

25.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 14"-radius wenge fingerboard

Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch

Diamond hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, die-cast tuners

Demon-7 features

Satin-finish, bound solid basswood body

26.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 16"-radius wenge fingerboard

Schecter Diamond Active HB-1055 humbuckers, 3-way pickup selector

Schecter custom hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, Schecter tuners

Save $119.01 on the Schecter Demon-7

Basswood might get a bad rep, but don't let that stop you from getting a bargain on the Demon-7. Was $499, now $299.99.

View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...