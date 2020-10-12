These three crushing deals on Schecter guitars will grant you big riffs and big savings

One brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of face-melting metal tones and downright dirty down-tuned guitars is Schecter Guitar Research and as part of the Guitar-A-Thon celebrations at Guitar Center for Prime Day, you can get just under $200 off a Schecter electric guitar now.
Three models on offer are the C-1 Apocalypse, CR-6 and Demon-7 and will suit all budgets, with the C-1 dropping to $899.99 from $1089, the CR-6 taking the biggest price cut to $499.99 from $699 and the Demon-7 now just $299.99, was $419.
C-1 Apocalypse features
- Satin-finish solid swamp ash body
- 25.5"-scale maple/paduak/maple neck, 24-fret compound-radius ebony fingerboard
- Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch
- Hipshot hardtail bridge, locking Schecter tuners
Save $189.01 on the Schecter C-1 Apocalypse
The black satin-finished swamp ash sets the tone for serious shredding and you can get yours for just $899.99, was $1089.View Deal
CR-6 features
- Gloss-finish, solid mahogany body with Poplar Burl
- 25.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 14"-radius wenge fingerboard
- Dual Schecter Apocalypse humbuckers with coil taps, 3-way switch
- Diamond hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, die-cast tuners
Save $199.01 on the Schecter CR-6
This solid mahogany 6-string with a sumptuous poplar burl top has the biggest saving here. Was $699, now $499.99.View Deal
Demon-7 features
- Satin-finish, bound solid basswood body
- 26.5"-scale maple neck with 24-fret, 16"-radius wenge fingerboard
- Schecter Diamond Active HB-1055 humbuckers, 3-way pickup selector
- Schecter custom hardtail bridge with thru-body stringing, Schecter tuners
Save $119.01 on the Schecter Demon-7
Basswood might get a bad rep, but don't let that stop you from getting a bargain on the Demon-7. Was $499, now $299.99.
